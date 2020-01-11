Mahtomedi lost to conference rival Simley 66-53 at home Friday evening. Simley (9-2) was led by Sydney Stensgard with 22 points. Tiwaah Danso and Acheampomaah Danso sank 14 points each. For Mahtomedi (10-3), Zoie Centers and Zoey Washington scored nine points each. Layla Gile was next with eight points.
