The Mahtomedi Zephyrs thumped Henry Sibley 76-49 on Monday evening on the road. Zoie Centers netted 16 points, Zoey Washington 15, and Greta Schimnowski 10 for the Zephyrs (5-1), who had 12 players score. Aria  Eichoff led Sibley (1-4) with 14.

