The Mahtomedi Zephyrs finished 2-0 at the Rochester Rotary Classic by defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65-53 on Saturday. Julia Salmen tallied 21 points, Zoie Centers 16, and Ella Hronski 13. For PEM (4-7), Macy Holtz sank 16 points and Lauren Rott 12.
