The Mahtomedi Zephyrs beat Simley 60-52 on Tuesday evening, in a replacement game after their scheduled game with North St, Paul was called off. Ella Hronski sank 15 points, Sonya Potthoff 12, and Zoie Centers and Mickey Stockness 10 each. The game was played on a small practice court because Simley’s gymnasium had water damage. 

