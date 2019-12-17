The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are 6-0 after defeating Minneapolis Edison 76-24 on Monday evening in Minneapolis. Ella Hronski scored 18 points, eighth-grader Amy Thompson 15, and Anna Raney 12.
Latest News
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, December 17, 2019
- Wrestling: Mahtomedi has champ, two runners-up at Northfield tournament
- Basketball: Zephyr girls beat Edison 76-24
- Gymnastics: Mahtomedi tops North St. Paul
- Hockey: Cougar boys fall to unbeaten Maple Grove 3-2 in OT
- Hockey: Cougar girls top St. Paul United 3-1
- Hockey: Bear boys clip Mounds View 5-2
- Basketball: No. 4 East Ridge stymies Bear boys 71-42
Most Popular
Articles
- Neighbor charged in connection to dog's death
- Police investigating death of dog in Centerville
- Put buzz to rest; The Brickhouse opens
- ‘How did I get here? I just started back behind the school bleachers’
- Barno Family Lights: A decade of perfecting animation
- To preserve or build new?
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s report
- Getting the lead out: Water Gremlin’s progress report
- Washington County Sheriff’s report
- Grant recipients celebrated at foundation event
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.