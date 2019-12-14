The Mahtomedi Zephyrs thrived on their usual scoring balance as they stayed unbeaten with a 62-54 with over a solid Fridley team on their court Friday evening. Zoie Centers notched 14 points, Julia Salmen 11, Greta Schimnowski 10, Saley Underwood 8, Ella Hronski 7, Anna Raney 7, and Zoey Washington 5. For Fridley (4-2), Caden Hansen 18 tallied 18 points and Ah'Janay Yancy 13.

