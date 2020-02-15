Mahtomedi’s six-game win streak was snapped by South St. Paul 76-74 on Friday evening in Mahtomedi. Alonzo Dodd led the Packers (15-8) with 31 points. Marquise Gieb added 16 and Maxsamus Wilson 12. For Mahtomedi (12-9), Brody Fox netted 21 points, Cole Chapman 16, Luke Ricker 15 and Cal Greene 15.
Basketball: Zephyr boys win streak broken by South St. Paul 76-74
