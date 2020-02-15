Mahtomedi’s six-game win streak was snapped by South St. Paul 76-74 on Friday evening in Mahtomedi. Alonzo Dodd led the Packers (15-8) with 31 points. Marquise Gieb added 16 and Maxsamus Wilson 12. For Mahtomedi (12-9), Brody Fox netted 21 points, Cole Chapman 16, Luke Ricker 15 and Cal Greene 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.