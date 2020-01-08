Mahtomedi posted a 61-55 win over Henry Sibley at home on Tuesday evening. Cal Greene netted 18 points and Brody Fox and Cole Chapman 15 each for the Zephyrs (5-4). DeWayne Thompson scored 20 for Sibley (2-10).
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.