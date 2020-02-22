Hastings handed Mahtomedi a 77-67 loss Friday evening on the Zephyrs court. For Mahtomedi (12-11), Brody Fox netted 16 points, Cole Chapman 15, Luke Ricker 12 and Cal Greene 11. Izza Arnoldt hit 20 points, Devon Haroldson 18, and Evan McGinnis 15 for Hastings (15-8).
