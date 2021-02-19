Mahtomedi pulled out its second close win this week, 68-65 over Hastings on Thursday evening in Hastings. Will Underwood pumped in 29 points for the Zephyrs (8-1). Owen Carlson added 18 and Kyle Oswald 10. Evan and Japhe Gudissa 10 for Hastings (3-6). The Zephyrs beat North St. Paul 74-73 in double overtime on Tuesday.
