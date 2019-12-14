The Mahtomedi Zephyrs cruised against winless St. Paul Como Park 77-32 on Friday evening. Brody Fox netted 17 points, Cal Greene 16, and Luke Ricker 16 for the Zephyrs (3-2). Twelve players scored.
