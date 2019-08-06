The Mahtomedi boys basketball team won two of four games in the Pacesetter Sweet 16 Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
This is an annual August tournament in which highly-ranked teams from each of the four classes are invited. The champion was Cretin-Derham Hall with a 78-76 finals win over Park Center.
The Zephyrs lost to Caledonia 67-20, beat New Ulm Cathedral 77-59, beat Henning 78-68, and lost to Bemidji 79-48, officially playing ninth.
Players were Cole Chapman, Brody Fox, Austin Schulte, Luke Ricker, Ben Hogan, Nick Schetinski, Ethan Russell, Aaron Moriarity, Cal Greene, Ryan Maule, John Schaefer and Will Underwood. Coaching were Samuel and Trey Newman, sons of Zephyr coach Keith Newman.
