Red-hot shooting helped White Bear Lake upset No. 6 ranked Stillwater 69-55 at home on Tuesday evening.
The Bears (3-6) cashed 19 of 20 free shots, connected on eight 3-point shots, and hit 59 percent on two-pointers, to topple the Ponies (6-3).
Ella Janicki tallied 17 points, Tristian Lehner 15, Naveh Hughes 15, Lauren Eckerle nine, Julie Juelich six, Addie Bachmeier four, and Kayla Anderson three.
The Bears led 38-25 at halftime after a 13-4 run to close the half. The closest Stillwater got was 58-51 with 2:32 left.
Liz Karlen hit 14 points, Amber Scalia 13 and Alexis Pratt 11 for Stillwater, which was state runner-up last year and graduated a Miss Basketball finalist but returned their other starters.
