White Bear Lake stymied Forest Lake, one of the top Suburban East Conference teams, 53-44 Tuesday evening on the Rangers court. Lauren Eckerle tallied 14 points, Nevaeh Hughes 11, Ella Janicki nine and Kayla Anderson eight for the Bears, who are 13-12 with three straight wins. The Bears avenged an earlier loss (52-36) to the Rangers, who are 18-7 and ranked No. 16 in Class 4A. Maddie Krieger sank 22 points for Forest Lake. The Bears will close the regular season hosting Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday evening.

