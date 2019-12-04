White Bear Lake had 11 players score and defeated Irondale 66-36 at home Tuesday evening. Ella Janicki led the Bears (2-3) with 12 points. Kayla Anderson scored nine, and Blessing Abedisi, Addie Bachmeier, and Tristian Lehner tallied seven points each. Missy Jarnoluk scored 11 for Irondale (0-3).

