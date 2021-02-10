White Bear Lake tumbled Cretin-Derham Hall 66-39 at home on Tuesday evening, improving to 5-2. Tristian Lehner pumped in 16 points, Lauren Eckerle 15, and Neveah Hughes 12, with Emma Ramirez adding eight off the bench. Leading CDH (4-4) with nine each were Rayvan Robinson and Audrey Martinez-Stewart.
