White Bear Lake (3-0) pulled out a 48-45 win over Park in Cottage Grove on Friday evening. Neveah Hughes tallied 15 points, Lauren Eckerle 13 and Tristan Lehner eight for the Bears. Emma Ambroz scored 14 for the Wolfpack, who led 24-22 at halftime. The Bears have beaten three teams with a combined 0-9 record. Next is Roseville Area (1-2) there Tuesday.
