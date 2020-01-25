White Bear Lake claimed a 66-50 victory over Park in Cottage Grove on Friday evening. The Bears (9-9) enjoyed nice balance with Neveah Hughes netting 16 points, Ella Janicki 14, Kayla Anderson 10, Tristian Lehner 10, and Lauren Eckerle nine. For Park (4-13), Ayanil Satcher hit 17 points, Justine Jamison 11 and Madeline Blumberg 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.