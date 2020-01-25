White Bear Lake picked up its fifth win in six games, 80-71 over Park, Friday evening in Cottage Grove.
Freshman guard Jack Janicki led the Bears (8-7) with a game high and personal best 27 points. He’s averaging 16.1 points.
“Impressively enough, he did it without hitting any 3-point baskets,” coach Keith Lockwood noted, “but did a nice job getting to rim and finishing.”
Junior guard Kanye Raheem matched his career-high with 25 points including three impressive dunks, Lockwood said. He’s averaging 14.4 points.
Moses Hancock “continued his strong play,” the coach said, with nine points and a great job defending Park's post and controlling the boards.
Max Stiener came off the bench and scored 10 points, hitting four of four free throws down the stretch.
Junior center Will Forsythe is out with a concussion and most likely will not return until Friday against East Ridge, Lockwood said.
(0) comments
