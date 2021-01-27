White Bear Lake had five double-digit scorers in defeating Roseville Area 68-34 at home Tuesday evening. Jack Janicki netted 16 points, Kanye Raheem 13, Jack Misgen 11, and Max Steiner and Brock Taugner 10 each, for the Bears (2-2). Misgen sank a 3-pointer at the halftime horn to make the score 35-16. Isaiah Ruth led Roseville with eight. It was the first game of the season for the Raiders.

