Freshman guard Jack Janicki led with 23 points as White Bear Lake beat Roseville Area 62-54 on Tuesday evening. Senior guard Brice Peters added 20 for the Bears (2-2). Keyshawn Payne scored 18 and Elijah Burns 16 for Roseville (2-2).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.