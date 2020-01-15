White Bear Lake picked up its third straight win 72-67 over Forest Lake there Tuesday evening. Kanye Raheem led the Bears (6-6) with 24 points. Moses Hancock added 13, and Brice Peters and Jack Janicki 12 each. Carter Thiesfeld tallied 25 and Eric Peterson 20 for the Rangers (5-7).
