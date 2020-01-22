White Bear Lake pushed above .500 with its fourth straight win, over Irondale 56-52, at home Tuesday evening. Jack Janicki netted 16 points, Kanye Raheem 14 and Brice Peters 10 for the Bears (7-6). Ahmad Berry hit 16 and Iggy Ejiofor 14 for Irondale (9-5).
