Playing with five guards down the stretch, White Bear Lake pushed above .500 with its fourth straight win, over Irondale 56-52, at home Tuesday evening.
Against Irondale, Jack Janicki netted 16 points, Kanye Raheem 14 and Brice Peters 10 for the Bears (7-7). Ahmad Berry hit 16 and Iggy Ejiofor 14 for Irondale (9-5).
The Bears led by 16 before losing center Will Forsythe with an injury/medical issue, coach Keity Lockwood said. The backup center fouled out with four minutes left.
“Irondale runs a two-post offense, so we had difficulty closing out the game defending Irondale's size,” Lockwood said. Another problem was missing half their free shots down the stretch.
“Our five guard line up gutted it out for a solid home win,” Lockwood said. “We are young and inexperienced, so the more we face adversity like this and come out on top the better.”
