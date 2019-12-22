The Mahtomedi Zephyrs gave undefeated Tartan a battle on Friday evening, losing 51-48 at home. Cal Greene tallied 15 for the Zephyrs (3-3). Cole Chapman added nine points and Luke Ricker eight. Leading Tartan (6-0) were Langston Binns with 13 points and Dorian Singer with 12.
