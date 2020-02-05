North St. Paul tripped White Bear Lake 74-41 on the Bears court on Tuesday evening. It was the 11th straight win for the Polars (12-7), led by Aaron Henry with 22 points and Brandon Hickman with 14. Brice Peters scored 11 and Kanye Raheem eight for the Bears (9-9).
