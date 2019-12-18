The Stillwater Ponies fended off White Bear Lake 58-53 on Tuesday evening in Stillwater. Kanye Raheem led the Bears (2-4) with 18 points. Moses Hancock notched nine points, and Jack Janicki, Alec Garza and Will Forsythe seven each. Max Shikenjanski led Stillwater (2-2) with 22 points.
