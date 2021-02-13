South St. Paul overwhelmed Mahtomedi in a clash of unbeaten teams 101-69 on Friday night on the Packers court. Marquise Gleb led the Packers (9-0) with 30 points and Alonzo Dodd was next with 19. Mahtomedi (8-1) was led by Will Underwood with 28 points. Johnny DeVore scored 12 points and Ryan Maule 11.

