Henry Sibley handed Mahtomedi a 50-49 loss on Tuesday evening in Mahtomedi with Jaelyn Orth hitting the game-winner on a jumper from five feet with nine seconds left. SeSe Burks scored 11 points and Jaelyn Orth 10 for Sibley (8-11). Saley Underwood had 14 and Greta Schimnowski 13 for Mahtomedi (14-6).
