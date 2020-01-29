Roseville Area handed White Bear Lake a 63-46 loss on Tuesday evening on the Bears court. Julie Juelich was high scorer with a personal best 21 for the Bears (9-10). Neveah Hughes was next with eight. For the Raiders, Tamia Ugass and Jayda Johnson tallied 15 each for the Raiders (12-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.