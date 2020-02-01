East Ridge handed White Bear Lake a 73-55 loss on Friday evening on the Bears court. Ben Carlson, 6-8 forward signed by Wisconsin, led the Raptors (14-5) with 24 points. Kendall Blue and Brody Kriesel scored 15 each. For the Bears (9-8), Kenya Raheem netted 19 points, Jack Janicki 11, and Moses Hancock and Brice Peters 10 each.
