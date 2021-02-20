Cretin-Derham Hall won a rematch with White Bear Lake 62-58 on Friday evening on the Bears’ court. Marsello Mendez scored 16 points, Tre Holloman 12 and Jack Tauer nine for the Raiders (7-4). Jack Misgen scored 15 and Kanye Raheem 14 for the Bears. Jack Janicki, averaging 21 points, was limited to nine. The Bears (4-7), who beat CDH 73-64 earlier, have lost three straight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.