Cretin-Derham Hall won a rematch with White Bear Lake 62-58 on Friday evening on the Bears’ court. Marsello Mendez scored 16 points, Tre Holloman 12 and Jack Tauer nine for the Raiders (7-4). Jack Misgen scored 15 and Kanye Raheem 14 for the Bears. Jack Janicki, averaging 21 points, was limited to nine. The Bears (4-7), who beat CDH 73-64 earlier, have lost three straight.
Latest News
- Hockey: Cougar girls beat Elks in OT on O'Hara's shorthanded goal
- Basketball: Elk boys beat Centennial
- Basketball: Zephyr girls beat Simley in fill-in game
- Basketball: Elks trip Cougars 45-32 in clash of unbeatens
- Basketball: Raiders trip Bear boys 62-58
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls beat Hastings 65-41
- Basketball: Zephyr boys edge Hastings 68-65
- Basketball: Centennial boys lose to Rogers 59-45
Most Popular
Articles
- Circle Pines Council expresses concern with simultaneous projects
- Local couple rebrands boat rental business on Bald Eagle Lake
- Ice sculpture hunt celebrates ‘the Minnesota winter we all know and love’
- Ramsey County receives state award for I-694/Rice Street Interchange
- 2nd phase of Shoreview Commons renovation takes shape
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Centennial Fire District considers options for future
- ‘The boy who lived’ lives on: Loved ones gather to remember Jaeden Kaetterhenry
- Good friends gather for 1 pm happy hour
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.