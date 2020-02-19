Mahtomedi gave a good battle to one of the hottest teams in the metro area and came up short against North St. Paul 65-58 on Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Cal Greene netted 18 points, Brody Fox 14 and Luke Ricker 11 for the Zephyrs (12-10). Shaheed Muhammad tallied 19 points, Laron Thomas 14 and Brandon Hickman 12 for North. The Polars, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, have won 15 straight games since starting the season 1-7 against a brutal December schedule while shorthanded with injuries.

