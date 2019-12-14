White Bear Lake lost to No. 4 ranked East Ridge 71-42 on the Raptors court Friday evening. Ben Carlson, a 6-9 Wisconsin recruit, scored 26 points for the Raptors (3-1). Kendall Blue added 13 points and Brody Kniesel 12. White Bear Lake freshman guard Jack Janicki scored 24 points. Kanye Raheem was next with nine.

