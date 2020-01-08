Mounds View downed White Bear Lake 57-41 to stay unbeaten at 10-0 on Tuesday evening on the Bears court. Thomas Gebhardt and Evan Kim sank 13 points each and John Montgomery 12 for the Mustangs. Brice Peters tallied 17, Alec Garza 12 and Jack Janicki 10 fo the Bears (3-6).
