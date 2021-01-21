Mounds View, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, fended off White Bear Lake 75-59 at home Wednesday evening. Evan Kim led with 25 points, followed by Dylan Wheeler with 20 and Kobe Kirk with 15. The Mustangs (2-0) led 41-32 halftime. When the Bears pulled within two points, the Mustangs hit three straight 3-pointers to quickly open a double-digit lead. For White Bear Lake (1-1), Jack Janicki pumped in 23 points. Kanye Raheem added 12 points, and Alex Lockwood and Jack Misgen 11 each.
