Mounds View held off a furious White Bear Lake rally to stay unbeaten 59-56 on Friday evening on the Bears court. Kobe Kirk scored 18 points, Duncan Loegering 16 and Evan Kim 12 for the Mustangs (7-0). Jack Janicki netted 22 points and Kanye Raheem 15 for the Bears (3-4). The Bears trailed by 18 in the second half but some hot outside shooting and pressure defense pulled them within one basket. Jack Misgen sank a three-pointer, after the Bears forced a turnover on an inbounds play, to make the score 57-56. The Mustangs got the ball inside to Kirk for a basket. The Bears needed a 3-pointer to tie in the last 20 seconds. With the Mustangs aggressively guarding the perimeter, Janicki missed twice from long range in the final seconds.
Basketball: Mounds View boys (7-0) fend off Bears rally 59-56
