Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.