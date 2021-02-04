Mahtomedi graduate Parker Fox, basketball forward for undefeated Northern State (Aberdeen, S.D.), was named national player of the week.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound junior got the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Men's Division II weekly award for his performances Jan. 18-24. In the Wolves' 79-74 win over St. Cloud State, Fox logged 23 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. He followed with 21 points, 21 rebounds (most of any player this year in any NCAA division), and four blocks in an 81-72 win over the Huskies the next night.
Fox is averaging 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 10-0 Wolves. He averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds last year.
In high school, Fox led Mahtomedi to its first state tournament appearance since 1961 his senior year when he averaged 22 points.
