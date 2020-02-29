Mahtomedi lost its regular season finale to Tartan 62-46 on Friday evening. Brody Fox sank 13 points and Cole Chapman 10 for the Zephyrs (13-12). Dorian Burns and Langston Burns tallied 16 points each for Mahtomedi (23-3). Mahtomedi finished 8-8 in the Metro East for fifth place among nine teams. Section 4AAA will start Wednesday.

