The Mahtomedi varsity girls basketball team placed first in a Breakdown Tournament on Thursday at Mayer Lutheran High School.
“The team chemistry was great,” coach Erica Zizzo said, “and it was nice to see them apply concepts we are working this summer in the games today. Lots of positive things by every player.”
The Zephyrs beat Mountain-Iron-Buhl 46-44, Elk River 63-24, and Montevideo 52-46.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was 29-5 and placed fifth in the Class 1A state tournament last season. Elk River, a Class 4A team, was 17-10. Montevideo, a Class 2A team, was 26-5 and reached the state tournament for the first time.
Coming up for the Zephyrs, a likely Top Ten team next year, are a tournament in Hopkins on July 31 and the Pacesetter Sweet 16 on Aug. 6-7 at College of St. Benedict. The Sweet 16 is the summer season’s most prestigious invitational each year.
“All but one of the returning JV and varsity players are playing AAU this summer,” Zizzo said. “There has been a lot of great personal and team growth in just a few short weeks of our summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.