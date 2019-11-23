Mahtomedi won its girls basketball season opener over Chicago Lakes 56-30 Friday evening on the road. Zoey Washington and Saley Underwood sank 11 points each, Julia Salmen nine, Amy Thompson and Anna Raney eight each, Ella Hronski seven and Greta Schwimnowski one. Leading Chisago Lakes as Greta Gilach with 11

