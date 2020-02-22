Mahtomedi’s balanced attack enabled the Zephyrs to fend off Hastings and its outstanding forward Mallory Brake 60-54 on Friday evening in Hastings.
That was the regular-season finale. The Zephyrs finished 9-5 in the Metro East Conference and will take a 19-7 record into Section 4AAA starting Thursday.
Ella Hronski scored 13 points while Greta Schimnowski and Zoey Washington had nine each, Saley Underwood eight, and Zoie Centers, Julia Salmen, Anna Raney and Layla Gile six each.
Hastings (12-14) got 32 points from Brake, a 6-foot senior forward averaging 26.8 points. Lilly Nuytten added 14.
