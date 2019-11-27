Both teams offenses were in high gear as the Mahtomedi Zephyrs outlasted the East Ridge Raptors 84-80 on Tuesday evening in Mahtomedi. Zoe Washington, freshman guard, poured in 29 points to lead the Zephyrs (2-0). Ella Horonski added 17, Julia Salmen 15 and Zoie Centers 11. For East Ridge (1-1), Ella Stageman drilled 26 points, including seven of her team’s 12 three-pointers. Kate Burns notched 16 points and 17 rebounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.