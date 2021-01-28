Potthoff

Sonya Potthoff, shown here in a previous game, scored 18 points against Minneapolis Southwest.

 Bruce Strand

Mahtomedi bounced back from its first loss one night later with an 81-67 win at Minneapolis Southwest on Wednesday evening. Greta Schimnowski netted 20 points, Sonya Potthoff 18, Ella Hronski 12, Zoie Centers 11, and Layla Gile 10 for the Zephyrs (4-1). Jhanae Green scored 20 and Virginia Johnson 19 for Southwest (1-1). The Zephyrs, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, lost to No. 3 Hill-Murray 64-58 on Tuesday evening.

