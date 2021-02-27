Mahtomedi dominated the second half and defeated Henry Sibley 82-49 at home Friday evening. The Zephyrs (11-2) led 37-30 at the break and outscored the Warriors 45-19 in the second half. Ella Hronski netted 21 points, Zoie Centers 17, Zoey Washington 12 and Greta Schimnowski 10 as the Zephyrs scored their season high. Caroline Anderson led Sibley (5-6) with 14.
Latest News
Most Popular
