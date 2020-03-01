Mahtomedi’s girls basketball season ended with a loss to Hill-Murray, 65-58, in the Section 4AA semifinals Saturday evening at East Ridge High School. The Zephyrs finished 20-8, including 0-3 against Hill-Murray (21-7). Ella Hronski and Greta Schimnowski scored 14 points each and Julia Salmen 12 for Mahtomedi.  Ella Runyan pumped in 23 points for Hill-Murray. Bella Hartzel and Payton Mackley added 13 points each.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.