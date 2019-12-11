The Mahtomedi Zephyrs edged St. Croix Lutheran 68-67 in a duel of unbeaten teams on Tuesday evening. Ella Hronski and Zoey Washington netted 17 points apiece and Julia Salmen 14 for the Zephyrs (4-0). Clara Avery hit 20 points, Laura Hauge 14 and Luci Hauge 13 for St. Croix Lutheran (4-1).
Basketball: Mahtomedi girls nip St. Croix Lutheran 68-67 in clash of unbeaten
Latest News
- Getting the lead out: Water Gremlin’s progress report
- Basketball: Mahtomedi boys stymie Monticello 3-0
- Basketball: White Bear boys trip Roseville 62-54
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls nip St. Croix Lutheran 68-67 in clash of unbeaten
- Hockey: Centennial girls lose to CP/CR 4-1
- Basketball: Mahtomedi boys top Centennial 72-59
- Basketball: Cougar girls beat Totino-Grace 66-53
- Basketball: Bear girls lose to Roseville 51-42
Most Popular
Articles
- Put buzz to rest; The Brickhouse opens
- Police investigating death of dog in Centerville
- Polar explorer witness to melting ice
- New face at Olson’s Market
- Stenstrom had a Mustang season for the ages at QB
- FLAHS in lockdown this morning after reported threat
- Barno Family Lights: A decade of perfecting animation
- School Grounds: Student-run coffee shop brewing
- Stillwater: Sportstown, U.S.A.?
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.