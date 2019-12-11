The Mahtomedi Zephyrs edged St. Croix Lutheran 68-67 in a duel of unbeaten teams on Tuesday evening. Ella Hronski and Zoey Washington netted 17 points apiece and Julia Salmen 14 for the Zephyrs (4-0). Clara Avery hit 20 points, Laura Hauge 14 and Luci Hauge 13 for St. Croix Lutheran (4-1).

