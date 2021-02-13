Mahtomedi had five double-digit scorers in defeating South St. Paul 78-68 at home Friday evening. Ella Hronski netted 16 points, Ella Kletti 15, Mickey Stockness 12, Zoie Centers 11 and Savanna Stockness 10 for the Zephyrs (8-1). Melany Podgorski led the Packers (3-5) with 21.

