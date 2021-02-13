Mahtomedi had five double-digit scorers in defeating South St. Paul 78-68 at home Friday evening. Ella Hronski netted 16 points, Ella Kletti 15, Mickey Stockness 12, Zoie Centers 11 and Savanna Stockness 10 for the Zephyrs (8-1). Melany Podgorski led the Packers (3-5) with 21.
Latest News
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls down SSP 78-68
- Hockey: White Bear girls foil Irondale/SAV 2-0
- Basketball: Woodbury stymies Bear boys 62-43
- Basketball: South St. Paul thumps Zephyrs 101-69 in duel of 8-0 teams
- Gymnastics: Mahtomedi tops South St. Paul
- Hockey: Hamstd sparks Bears 3-2 win over Forest Lake
- Wrestling: Mahtomedi nips Bears, loses to Andover
- Hockey: Mahtomedi tips Orono 2-1
Most Popular
Articles
- Circle Pines man charged in Sherburne County
- Local couple rebrands boat rental business on Bald Eagle Lake
- Lions Park: First look at refined concept
- Good friends gather for 1 pm happy hour
- Love finds a way for 50th anniversary celebration
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ice fishing
- ‘The boy who lived’ lives on: Loved ones gather to remember Jaeden Kaetterhenry
- Roma Restaurant opens specialty meat market
- Sorting it out: Cans and cannots of recycling
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.