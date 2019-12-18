Mahtomedi has a 7-0 record after cruising at Columbia Heights 83-54 on Tuesday evening. Eighth-grader Amy Thompson and freshman Zoey Washington led with 16 points each. Ella Hronski added 13, Julia Salmen 12, Greta Schimnowski 10, and Saley Underwood eight. Lilah Bergan tallied 15 and Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 14 for the Hylanders (1-7).
