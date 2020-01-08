The Mahtomedi Zephyrs stymied Henry Sibley 41-33 on Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Haley Underwood and Zoey Washington led the Zephyrs (10-2) with 10 points in the low-scoring game and Zoie Centers added seven. Natalie Parnell scored 10 for Henry Sibley (4-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.